Fan Column: Winless Wolves parallels to 1983 pain

We’ve been here before, so let’s clutch at a straw or two.

November coming to an end, our best players sold, rock bottom of the league without a solitary win to our name, a former Wolves’ defender at the helm appointed by unpopular owners and a daunting away trip to our nearest neighbours next up.

Spool way back to 1983 and the parallels are uncanny. Mind you, first things first, anybody suggesting that the Fosun era in any way replicates the Bhatti nightmare clearly did not follow Wolves back then or is suffering from acute amnesia.