'Define our futures' - New Wolves technical director Matt Jackson issues rallying cry

The 54-year-old, who joined Wolves in 2021, will support executive chairman Jeff Shi alongside the club's football leadership team: Matt Wild, Phil Hayward and Max Fitzgerald.

Jackson had spells at the likes of Everton, Norwich City and Wigan Athletic as a player and has held senior positions at Wigan and Grasshoppers.

'How we cope will define a lot of futures'

"It's well documented the players that we lost in the summer. It's fairly apparent that we've sold really well, but not necessarily invested in players that are as ready to go as those players that we've sold," he told Wolves' website.

"That's where we've struggled a little bit and it's hard to learn in the Premier League. You look at a Jorgen [Strand Larsen] situation, when he can double his value in the space of a year, that's good recruitment.

"The players that have come in have been excellent professionally. A really good group. A group that wants to be helped and wants to work hard for each other, but ultimately you're learning to play in the Premier League.

"It's really tough and it's brought us to this really challenging point in all of our careers right now. How we cope with the next few months will define a lot of futures."

Rob Edwards succeeded Vitor Pereira as head coach earlier this month and has the unenviable task of leading Wolves through another relegation battle.

Wolves are still searching for their first league win of the season after 12 games and currently sit nine points adrift of safety.

Rob Edwards is 'ready for the challenge'

Rob Edwards during Wolves' defeat on Saturday. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Edwards' debut ended in a 2-0 home defeat against Crystal Palace on Saturday, but Jackson insists the new boss is ready for the challenge.

"It's going to be a challenge, but he is ready for that challenge," he added.

"Early on, we know that you can't be on two points at the bottom of the Premier League and think it's anything other than a tough time.

"We find out how resilient we are together, we have to have a discipline amongst us. We have to find away to look after each other, but we stick together.

"We allow the 11 players that go out to really fight for us. We get that little bit of luck, we get a result, you then use that momentum to get another result, and then you just never know from there.

"We have to change it ourselves, no one changes it for you. It's an internal culture that helps support the players. The players have the hard work to do, the 11 that we send out to represent us have to give the very best of themselves.

"We can help with the tactical side, and we help with support, but ultimately you need the best players.