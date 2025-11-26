Bridgnorth and Newport set for a derby day showdown

A bumper crowd is expected at Edgar Davies Ground for the biggest date on the Shropshire rugby calendar.

The All Blacks will go into the contest on the back of a hard-fought 14-7 success away to Banbury in their latest Regional One Midlands outing, while their visitors will be full of confidence having hammered Nuneaton 99-14 last weekend.

The sides last crossed swords in the league during the 2021-22 season when Newport won home and away on their way to Midlands Premier title.

Seven points separate sixth-placed Bridgnorth from their second-placed visitors and the hosts will be looking to close that gap and get into the mix at the top of the table.

And head coach Richard Phillips is keen for his side to treat the game as they would any other.

"Newport, not only because it's a derby but because they are going well, will be a really tough game," said Phillips. "But we tend not to get ahead of ourselves, we are quite good at sticking to the process. We don't need to overthink it, if we stick to our strengths and what we are good at, we should be ok.

"I have never played Newport as Bridgnorth coach, but we will get a decent crowd. It should be a good event, there will be a packed clubhouse for the game.”

Phillips was pleased to see his side come out on the right side of a testing clash at Banbury. Elliot Murphy scored all the All Blacks’ points – a try and three penalties – as they made it two wins on the bounce.

"It was a very tight game. The conditions were absolutely horrendous, definitely not a day for running rugby for either side,” said Phillips

"The pitch was really wet and boggy, it was a tuck it up your jumper set-piece type of game.

"We managed it really well in the first half, we were 11-0 up at half-time. We absorbed loads of pressure, they had quite a lot of possession in the first half, but we managed to either turn the ball over or they didn't quite execute well enough.

"They came back into it and scored a good try to make it 11-7. Then we had three penalties in front of the sticks and we decided not to go for the sticks. We got another penalty to go 14-7 up and they were chasing the game then.

"They had a lot of possession, a lot of pressure towards the end of the game but thankfully we managed to keep them out. It was a really good defensive show and also game management as well. We kicked really well and kicked in the right areas."

Newport are primed for a contrasting match day experience on Saturday when they renew rivalries with Bridgnorth.

The Old Showground outfit make the trip across Shropshire ​sitting level on points with Regional One Midlands leaders Bournville and set for a far sterner challenge than the one they encountered at home to Nuneaton last weekend when they romped to a 99-14 success.

Callum Cload, Charlie Gamble and Mike Adams shared the individual honours with three tries each with Elliot Dolphin, Ricky Bailey, Joe Parkin, Bill Dinning (two) and Chris Taylor also touching down, while Benny Elliot added 12 conversions.

"It was an emphatic victory, but we certainly won't be getting carried away” said director of rugby Steve Dolphin.

"It was a very one-side affair from the start, but I can only credit the boys for the way they continued to play to our structure, which is quite hard sometimes when there is not a lot coming back at you.

"You only get so much out of a victory like that and it's probably good for the confidence but not a lot else really.

“We now look forward to a really tough run of games which starts Saturday away at Bridgnorth.

"This is the sort of match that, I guess, we have missed over the years. We have not played them for two or three years.

“We can't wait for the challenge and obviously it will be a really tough afternoon over at their place. They have competed with everyone all season and we are expecting a tough battle.

“But I think it's something the boys will rise to. We went to Stourbridge expecting a tough game and the boys performed then and I have no doubt will be ready to do the same again.”