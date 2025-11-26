AFC Telford United hit Oxford City for four in biggest win of the season

On a cold evening at the Seah Stadium - Kevin Wilkin's side backed up their weekend draw against leaders South Shields by comfortably seeing off second bottom Oxford City.

They began on the front foot and it took just seven minutes for them to go ahead.

Khanya Leshabela put Matty Stenson clear through on goal and he slotted past visiting goalkeeper Jamie Pardington.

Stenson then went close to a second when he struck the bar - and it was all one way traffic in the first half.

AFC Telford United celebrate in their win over Oxford City (Euan Manning)

The Bucks forward glanced just wide before the break with the Bucks taking a slender lead into the interval.

That lead was extend seven minutes after the restart when Jordan Cranston's free kick was cleared as far as Alex Fletcher - who fired home for his first goal for the club.

Jamie Meddows spurned a chance to make it three and seal the win - but they did increase their advantage late in the game to see off the visitors.

Ricardo Dinanga found the net with the Bucks' third just a minute from the end of normal time - before Oliver Crawthorne headed home a Cranston free kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time.