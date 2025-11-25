Wolves set for football leadership change

Following the departure of director of professional football Domenico Teti earlier this month - who left shortly after head coach Vitor Pereira was sacked - Wolves are set to announce a further change to the football leadership group.

Jackson, who moved into the role of director of player recruitment and development as part of the summer restructure, is now set to become the club's new technical director.

His previous role also included a focus on the academy and Wolves Women, which he is expected to continue in his new role. It is understood that Jackson has been a supporter of Wolves Women and their continued development under boss Dan McNamara.

Jackson will now take over Teti's responsibilities as the most senior football executive in the leadership group, covering a range of responsibilities.

He will be involved in recruitment as one of those responsibilities, while new head coach Rob Edwards and the club's scouting team are expected to be heavily involved.

Current head of scouting Ben Wrigglesworth, assisted by Elliot Sutcliffe, form a key part of that team.

Matt Wild (left) and Matt Jackson (Picture: PA)

Jackson had a 17-year playing career as a defender for a number of clubs including Everton, Norwich and Wigan, and later worked in football consultancy for an agency and in punditry for broadcasters.

He returned to former club Wigan where he took up several different roles, including head of recruitment, academy manager and head of football operations.

Jackson joined Wolves in 2021 as the club's first ever strategic player marketing manager before an eight-month stint as president at Grasshoppers.

He returned to Wolves in early 2024 as head of professional football development, before his new title in the restructure this summer.

Jackson's title has now changed again as he has been promoted to technical director.

The rest of the football leadership group at Wolves is made up of chairman Jeff Shi, director of football operations and administration Matt Wild, director of performance Phil Hayward and PR and communications director Max Fitzgerald.

Scott Sellars is the last person to have the technical director title at Wolves and after he left in 2022, Wolves promoted Matt Hobbs to the role of sporting director. Jackson has previously worked under Hobbs at Wolves.