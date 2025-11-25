"We've got to do our bit for them" - Rob Edwards makes Wolves demand to reward fans
Rob Edwards has urged his Wolves players to reward the club's 'brilliant' fans in their search for a first win of the season.
By Liam Keen
Two points from 12 games, and a defeat in Edwards' first match in charge, sees Wolves rooted to the bottom of the Premier League.
Supporters at Molineux gave Edwards a warm welcome and backed the players in their 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace, and Edwards says it is now time for the team to step up.
He said: "I thought the fans were brilliant, I've got to say thank you for the energy that they brought and the welcome that they showed at the very beginning.
"Of course they play a huge part, but we've got to do our bit.