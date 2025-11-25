Michael Appleton pleased with one vastly-improved area at Shrewsbury Town

Salop's recent improved form was checked somewhat by a 3-1 defeat at Fleetwood Town on Saturday afternoon.

And while Town's quality - particularly in attack - remains questionable, Salop's players at least showed they were willing to battle, even at 3-0 down.

“Their actual mentality over the last couple of months has been really good and that’s certainly not a word I could have praised them with in the early part of the season," said Appleton. “I think we were a little bit soft and let games get away from us, but I don’t think we’ve done that of late - this is the first time in a while we’ve allowed something like that to happen.

“But they responded well, kept creating opportunities and put them on the back foot a little bit.

“You could argue that the game’s gone - and I completely agree and couldn’t argue with that.

“All we can do is keep asking the players to make better decisions - I think that’s the big thing."

Town return to the Croud Meadow this weekend to face a Gillingham side led by former boss Gareth Ainsworth.

And Appleton hopes his attack can 'tidy up' as they look to score the goals that will fire them to a fourth consecutive home victory.

“At the minute we’re not taking the opportunities or not turning enough opportunities into really good chances," the boss added. “We’re getting into so many good positions and it fizzles out a little bit, or we pick the wrong pass, or we hit the first defender.

“If we can just tidy up a little bit on that then I think things will be much easier.”