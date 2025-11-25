Ladies pick up County Championship silverware - bowls round-up

Having won the main prize in women’s bowls for the last two seasons, hat-trick seeking Shropshire had to settle for the runners-up plate after losing to Yorkshire by 15 shots in September’s final.

The prize was presented to Shropshire Ladies association president Pauline Wilson by her British counterpart Janice Wilson at the governing body’s presentation lunch at Owley Wood, Northwich, on Sunday.

Bridgnorth-based Wilson, accompanied by Shropshire chairwoman Sybil Rhodes, said: “There were 150 people there and we had a lovely afternoon.”

But there were Shropshire triumphs in 2025 with Sally King crowned British Ladies Merit champion, as well as winning the Dorothy Piearce Pairs with Wrockwardine Wood team-mate Natalia Moseley, and being runner-up in the Ladies Champion of Champions.

Sue Pugh was introduced as British Ladies president for 2026 and a spokeswoman said: “What a brilliant afternoon we had.

"Owley Wood really did us proud and a packed room created an amazing buzz from start to finish.”

Bandit Bowls

Shropshire star Scott Harries got lost on his way to the latest Bandit Bowls winter one-day competition – but he still found the No.1 spot.

The Sir John Bayley man soon recovered from going off course en route to Saturday’s action at Joules BC in Market Drayton and finished the day as winner.

County senior team ace Harries beat Shrewsbury’s Keith Wall 21-12 in the final and, with 25 competing, it meant he took the biggest chunk of a £175 prize fund paid out.

“Even though he got lost on the way, Scott played at his usual consistent level and deservedly finished the day as champ,” said promoter Jamie Brookes.

“Considering recent forecasts, 25 entering on Saturday was impressive and hopefully we can keep an average of 30-plus throughout the winter season.”

Harries, who finished top of the one-dayer table last winter, beat Tom Killen 21-14 in the semi-finals as Welsh county man Wall edged past Nigel Ferrington 21-20.

Quarter-final scores – Harries 21 Gary Whitehall 11; Killen 21 Dave James 16; Ferrington 21 John Lea 4; Wall 21 Ed Proudlove 19.