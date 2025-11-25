'It can't always be 100 miles-an-hour' Boss hails fans as AFC Telford target Oxford

The Bucks are back in action on Tuesday when they host Oxford City aiming to kick-on from Saturday’s 1-1 draw with National League North leaders South Shields.

Jordan Piggott headed an 88th minute equaliser after Telford had gone behind late and Wilkin was delighted with the character shown by his players.

But he also hailed supporters for their part in the comeback and their continued backing.

While the boss wants Telford to play on the front foot, he knows restraint is sometimes required.

Wilkins explained: “I hope we’ve made progress in our relationship with the players and the team and the crowd.

“There are times when people want us to pass forward but sometimes you have to show that bit of patience against good sides and move the ball to work those openings.

“As much as I would like to always play forward, you can’t always do it and sometimes you have to wait for those situations to occur.”

He continued: “You can’t always be at 100 miles-an-hour. You have to manage those moments.

“I suspect our players and our crowd are becoming more understanding in terms of what we need to do in any situation.

“We want to play with purpose, we want to play good attacking football on the deck. Certainly at home.

“We have players here who can be really exciting and can find really good moments.”