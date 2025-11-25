Dave Edwards: Some positive signs but Wolves must improve up front

There were lots of positive signs from the way the players approached the game, how organised they looked and how much spirit they showed, but unfortunately that wasn't enough to try and beat a very good Crystal Palace team.

It was interesting to see the line-up when it came out with Tolu Arokodare and Jorgen Strand Larsen starting up front and I was glad to see that they could go more direct.

I thought we might play more of a 3-5-2 but Marshall Munetsi was really playing two roles, playing off the left-hand side out of possession in particular, tracking Daniel Munoz back who's such a big threat for Crystal Palace down that right hand side.

He did a good job defensively and he also tucked in to help his midfield as well, meaning he got through a lot of leg work.