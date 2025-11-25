Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury's away form must improve after latest loss

Town struggled at both ends of the pitch against Fleetwood in this latest defeat.

After making what I thought to be a reasonable start against Fleetwood, the types of goals Town conceded is what will be really disappointing for Michael Appleton.

With the first goal, they lost three first contacts and once you do that it's going to end up close to your goal. Unfortunately it did and Will Boyle got caught at the vital moment just on the edge of the box.

The second goal is a poor clearance from Will Brook and then the third goal it's a miss clearance by Taylor Perry, who didn't get the distance on it.