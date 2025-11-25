Big guns to kick off winter league campaigns - bowls round-up

A Wrockwardine Wood squad and one from Wem USC that includes homester Joe Dicken are unbeaten after their first four fixtures in the Sir John Bayley league on the Wellington club’s top green.

The Wrockites face a Sinclair line-up tomorrow on Wednesday as they look to push their claims in the four singles-one doubles competition sponsored by James Blair Heating.

But it is a trio of players from the Winter Warriors team that head the singles averages going into this week’s matches – Sonya Lucas, Ed Proudlove and Peter Grimston all being unbeaten.

North Shropshire association

Time is running out for clubs to make changes to the way the North Shropshire veterans bowling association is run.

Any rule change proposals must be received by association secretary Simon Fullard by Sunday, November 30, as the preparations for the 2026 campaign begin.

The body that runs both the Barlows Whitchurch Over-60s and Market Drayton Senior Citizens leagues is already working on one project.

There were two Drayton divisions of 14 sides this year, but Fullard and his fellow officers are looking to recruit more to return to a three division structure in 2026.

“We're looking for applications to put in teams from existing member clubs and from other clubs who wish to join the Market Drayton Senior Citizens League who play (eight-a-side matches) on Wednesday afternoons,” said Fullard.

Ifton Miners

Two weeks of down time is giving Ifton Miners time to reflect on a hammer blow to their hopes of retaining the Bradley Winter Bowling League championship.

Having won the title on the Wrexham club’s artificial green for the last two winters, the St Martins club faced a crunch clash against their main rivals Gladstone.

And they suffered a damaging three-shot defeat (106-103) in the four singles-two doubles showdown to drop 13 points further behind Galdstone and slip to third in the table.

Dave ‘Dicky’ Jones was best of Ifton’s three singles winners with a 21-12 card, but they lost both doubles and will need a stunning burst of huge wins – starting against Coed Talon on Thursday – to get back into the title picture.