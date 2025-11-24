Wolves Fans' Verdict v Crystal Palace: New beginnings, but the same old story

Cameron Smith

Another feeling of Groundhog Day at Molineux that yet again poses the question as to just how we are going to pick up our first win?

I thought that Wolves battled well for the large majority of the clash, but once again, a lack of real quality at both ends of the pitch cost us dearly. Once Crystal Palace had opened the scoring, there was yet again no real way for us to claw our way back into it.

The logic in pairing Jorgen Strand Larsen and Tolu Arokodare together makes sense, although there is simply no creative spark in the team to form combinations with them and shift the ball quickly in the final third. I know that it gets mentioned frequently, but to not adequately replace the attacking instincts of Matheus Cunha, Rayan Ait-Nouri, and even Nelson Semedo to an extent is just embarrassing from a Premier League club’s standpoint.

And it is the lack of due diligence that will lead Wolves to lose their top-flight status. I think that all our summer arrivals understand the assignment - they all battle and fight. But there is simply not the required quality to keep us in the division.

I don’t think that it’s unfair to say that Pep Guardiola would not guide this current squad to safety, and for that, I very much feel sorry for Rob Edwards. The current sad situation is completely the club’s doing, and it feels as if even our annual January spending spree won’t be enough to get us anywhere near the safety line.

Harry Lee

New beginnings, but the same old story. Rob Edwards' first game in charge gave us anything but that new manager bounce, ultimately a performance that fell flat, with any faint hopes of a miraculous turnaround quickly fading.

The new managers' team selection offered clues about the style of play we were going to see, with Tolu starting alongside JSL. An industrious midfield lacking any creativity with a reliance on wing-backs crossing the ball into the two big men, who were up against three solid central defenders in the Palace backline.