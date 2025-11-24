Wolves fans back nationwide campaign over ticket prices

As part of the Football Supporters’ Association’s ongoing 'stop exploiting loyalty' campaign, they have released a statement calling on the Premier League and all 20 clubs to impose a two-year halt on any increases to ticket prices.

The Wolves 1877 Supporters' Trust, Fan Advisory Board and other Wolves fan groups are all signatories to the statement that has been sent to the Premier League and the clubs.

They have expressed a deep concern over the rising cost of watching top flight football, with many clubs increasing ticket prices every year.

The Football Supporters’ Association’s statement outlined four points that they are calling on the Premier League to commit to:

● Commit to a two season-long halt on home ticket price increases for the 2026/27 and 2027/28 seasons.

● Share clear and transparent ticketing data with supporters.

● Hold open, ongoing discussions with Fan Advisory Boards and supporter groups on future pricing plans.

● Use the two years to create proper dialogue structures between clubs and their supporters on ticketing.

Wolves received huge criticism and backlash in 2024 when they announced huge season ticket price hikes.

Chairman Jeff Shi then agreed to row back on plans to increase under-14 tickets, following protests from fans, and he later decided to freeze season tickets across the board for the 2025/26 season.

The Wolves 1877 Supporters' Trust said: "The Trust has forwarded this statement to the club, we will also be supporting the nationwide campaign as it develops over the coming months."