Wolves at home again as Sporting Khalsa draw Birmingham City - Women's FA Cup draw

It will be something of a revenge mission for Wolves at AFC Telford United's Seah Stadium after Forest pipped them to the Women's National League Northern Premier Division title last summer.

Forest are now fourth in Women's Super League 2, the league above, while Wolves are unbeaten so far this season as they look to join them.

Wolves - who reached the fifth round of the FA Cup before losing to WSL side Manchester United last campaign - beat Stoke City in front of the television cameras to book their place in the next round on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Sporting Khalsa - second bottom in the National League Northern Premier - have been handed a dream tie away at WSL2 promotion-chasers Birmingham City.

Khalsa overcame Hednesford Town 2-0 in the second round over the weekend.

And Albion, who beat Cambridge United 2-0 to advance, will travel to a Leeds United side who ply their trade one level lower than the Baggies in National League Division One North.

The ties will take place on the weekend of Sunday, December 14.