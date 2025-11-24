"We cannot lose hope" - Wolves striker keeping belief after latest defeat

Rob Edwards' first game in charge as head coach could not stop Wolves slipping to 10 defeats in 12 matches and they are now nine points adrift of safety.

But following the loss to Crystal Palace, Arokodare insists the squad still believe they can stay up and that Edwards is determined to 'bring positive change'.

He said: “There is the belief – we cannot lose hope now. We cannot doubt ourselves.

“We have to stick together, stay focused and confident and go into every game and try to win it.

“I don’t think he would have taken the job unless he thought he could help us, want to win and change how the results have been.

“I think he took the job to bring positive change here. We all want that – me, Rob, all the players and the fans. Hopefully we will get there."