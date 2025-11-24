Leading at the break after a superb first half display had the Baggies in pole position against the leaders at the CBS Arena.

But all that good work was undone in the second half. Not all of it can be put in Mason's shoulders, who has come in for increased pressure from sections of the Albion fanbase over the last month or so.

Jayson Molumby's needless red card was the big catalyst for Albion going on to lose the game. Had he stayed on, would they have won? We don't know. But it played a massive factor.

Elsewhere decisions Mason made or didn't make have been highlighted for having an impact. Did he make his second half changes too late? Should he have changed it straight after the red card? Maybe.