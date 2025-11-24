Reyes Cleary becoming League One star after turning down new West Brom deal as forward nets latest goal

The 21-year-old striker was at one point being linked with a big move away from The Hawthorns - having continually grabbed headlines with his performances for Albion youth sides.

The goals were racking up for the forward - as he was handed a place in senior squads and was given run outs in the EFL Cup for Albion under both Steve Bruce and Carlos Corberan.

Many fans wanted to see Cleary, who had shone at youth level, given a chance in the first team at Albion. His two year professional deal came to an end in 2024 and there was speculation of whether he would leave the club.

However, he penned a one year deal and was sent out on loan to Walsall, where he was unfortunate to see fellow young loanee Nathan Lowe leading the line and scoring goals.

A recall and a move to National League Hartlepool United seemed to be a big spring for Cleary - as he scored goals and impressed as a wing back for the North East side.

That brought him to the summer with many hoping it may well be his big chance for Albion's first team squad.

But despite being offered a new deal by the Baggies he turned it down in favour of a permanent move to Barnsley. And it looks to have been the right move, certainly for the player.

Having broken into the Tykes side - he netted an unbelievable goal from the half way line in a recent clash with Bradford City.

And on Saturday he was earning plaudits from all quarters - as he netted and starred with two assists in Barnsley's 5-0 mauling of Luton.

And the former Baggies man is targeting more goals after starting to make a name for himself away from The Hawthorns.

He told the Barnsley Chronicle: "I feel great.

"Obviously I've been working on a few things during the international break and it just paid off.

"I was speaking to the manager and obviously I got the assist against Doncaster, but I just wanted to add more stats to my game.

"We've found a platform to just getting closer to the goal.

"I know I can beat my man 1v1, but it's now more narrower runs closer to the goal."