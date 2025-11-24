Matt Barnes-Homer at the double as Shifnal Town march on - non-league round-up

Veteran frontman Matthew Barnes-Homer, who turns 40 in January, netted a double as Connor Patterson's men continue to make a huge impression in Northern Premier West.

Shifnal finished the game with 10 men and held on despite a late consolation from Kidsgrove.

The former AFC Telford United striker helped hosts Shifnal fight back from the Staffordshire visitors' opener through another veteran striker Matt Rhead, 41, on 38 minutes.

Barnes-Homer struck from the penalty spot as the experience continued to show the youngsters the way forward with an equaliser two minutes later.

The hosts' key second goal came on the hour as influential central defender Louis Bradford put the home side 2-1 in front with his first goal for the club.

Shifnal dug in and Barnes-Homer looked to have made the points safe with a far-post finish with fine minutes to go.

There was time for late drama as Shifnal substitute Sam Griffiths was dismissed for handball and sub Natty Stewart pulled one back from the spot for the visitors but Town were not to be denied and climb above division giants Bury into third, five points adrift of the top two.

Shifnal boss Connor Patterson has his side up in third.

There was no scheduled Midland Premier action for Whitchurch Alport and AFC Bridgnorth were also stood down in Division One for the second week running as the clash at Leicester St Andrews was rained off.

There was some action over in the North West Counties League as improving Market Drayton Town picked up a crucial victory in a basement battle on the road at Wolverhampton Sporting.

Dan Dawson's visitors scored three first half goals to run out 3-1 First Division South winners in the Black Country.

The victory lifted the Gingerbread Men to 13th, though they have played more games than rivals.

Nick Woods, Joel Reece and Dan Holdcroft netted within eight first-half minutes for Town.

There was a 2-1 home defeat for second-bottom Haughmond against fellow strugglers Cammell Laird. Jack Lewis had cancelled out the visitors' opener inside 20 minutes but the Birkenhead side struck a winner with 12 minutes left.

Shawbury United also occupy a relegation place as they lost 4-1 at mid-table Ashville despite an early lead through Louis Clark.

High-flying Telford Town were not in league action but march on impressively in the Macron Cup.

Town put league rivals Runcorn, who lead the way in the division, to the sword in a 4-0 win. Kyron Cooper scored twice with Will Osborne and Eshan Greer on target.

The quarter-final draw was made after the tie at the DRM Aggregate Arena and Telford will travel to Lancashire First Division North outfit Nelson. The last eight tie will take place on Saturday, February 14.

There was action in Helenic Division One but local bragging rights went to league leaders Bewdley Town who ran out 3-1 winners at Ludlow Town.

Hosts Ludlow were two down at the break and trailed by three shortly afterwards before a stoppage time consolation