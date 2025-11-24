Liam Keen analysis: Wolves have heart but quality the issue

Experiments with the kick-off song this season had not worked and it was a welcome surprise.

After giving Edwards a positive reaction as new head coach, the fans relived their famous chant in a moment that saw the loudest atmosphere we have seen at Molineux in some time.

At a time when Wolves have got so much wrong, they got this one right, but ultimately the product on the pitch is what matters.

The product on the pitch has been remarkably poor all season and it is Edwards' job to do his best to turn it around, but there is only so much he can do in a matter of days with the same group of players that have played so badly before his arrival.

Edwards was able to make them more organised, compact and comfortable at times, but Palace still dominated the ball in their search for an opening goal.

David Moller Wolfe almost gave a penalty away but referee Anthony Taylor pointed for a free-kick and an investigative VAR check did not overturn it.

The warning signs were there and Toti Gomes was asleep when he played Jean-Philippe Mateta onside for his huge one-on-one chance that he somehow turned wide.

Hugo Bueno and Rob Edwards (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Wolves had an opportunity when Joao Gomes' free-kick was saved and Ladislav Krejci could not turn the rebound goalwards, but the lack of attacking threat was still clear.