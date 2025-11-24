Former Wolves sporting director sacked by Rangers just months after joining SPL giants

The 52-year-old former non-league player - who went from academy manager to sporting director during his eleven years at Molineux - joined the Old Firm side back in the summer.

It came after he had spent three years with Premier League side Everton - taking up his post at Ibrox at the end of the season.

But the man who oversaw a huge number of improvements during his time at Molineux is now out of a job - with Rangers sacking both Thelwell and chief executive Patrick Stewart.

It has been a poor start to the season for Rangers following the appointment and quick sacking of Russell Martin, who won just five out of 17 games in charge of the club.

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has come in - but since Thelwell was appointed the club have also been subject to a takeover by a US based consortium led by Andrew Cavanagh.

And just months after his arrival he has axed the ex-Wolves boss and the club's chief executive - with the club suggesting the pair 'do not align with their vision'.

In a statement, the Rangers owner said: "We've now had six months since we became part of Rangers to assess the club's needs as well as to get to know Patrick and Kev a bit more.

"And, simply put, when we think about what we need in both a CEO and sporting director today, it's different than who we think Patrick and Kev are.

"We want people that align with the vision for the next chapter.

Kevin Thelwell during his time at Wolves

"Patrick and Kev are both skilled executives and have delivered a lot for the club in their time with it

"I am not here and will not throw dirt on either of them.

"I think very highly of them both on personal and professional levels. It's just the reality that the club needs different things today than it did six months ago."

Thelwell, who was a youth coach and played in non-league before moving into coaching, joined Wolves from Derby County and became the club's academy manager.

He went onto become head of football development and recruitment, before landing the job as became the sporting director in 2016, joining the board of directors.

He departed the club for New York Red Bulls when his time at Wolves came to an end - and as he departed Molineux he was hailed by chairman Jeff Shi for helping Wolves develop 'exceptional academy teams', as well as improving the recruitment, medical and analysis departments.