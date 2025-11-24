Popular Builth Wells Aquathlon to return for third year with new relay event

The sporting challenge, which will take place at The Groe, on Sunday, August 9 2026, will offer participants an opportunity to take part in the three events in aid of the Wales Air Ambulance.

Builth Wells Aquathlon is delighted to offer early bird discount to participants who register before the end of January, for the popular charity event.

In the August 2026 event, there will be three events to choose from - individuals can take part in a 200m (8 length) pool swim followed by a 3k run, or a 400m (16 length) pool swim followed by a 5k run.

Then a two-person team can take part in the relay - one person will swim 400m, and their team mate will run the 5k.

The minimum age to take part in the shorter event is 13 (as at 31.12.26) and they need to be 15 (as at 31.12.26) for the longer event and relay.

Helen Tuite, Co-organiser of the event, said: “We’ve added a relay event this time, which means that if someone isn’t great at either swimming or running, they’ll still be able to take part as they can buddy up with a friend or family member.

“Plus, people can walk the 3k or 5k if they don’t feel up to running. We just want to make the event as accessible as possible, to encourage more people to take part. We’ll be looking for corporate sponsors again, so if any local organisations would like to help support this event for such a great cause, we’d love to hear from them.”

Each year Builth Wells Aquathlon has attracted between 70 and 80 participants.

In this year’s aquathlon, the age of those taking part ranged between 12 to 81, so it really is an event not to be missed for all ages and abilities.

Builth Wells Aquathlon previous two events were a huge success and raised thousands for Cancer Research and The Bracken Trust.

The Wales Air Ambulance was voted to benefit from next year’s event.

Adam Johnstone, the other Co-organiser of the event, said: “We’ve now got a team of ten people helping to organise the aquathlon, which is amazing. We all got together to decide which charity to support next year, and Wales Air Ambulance was the most popular choice.

“Nearly all of us knew someone who had been helped by this great organisation, so it was an easy decision to make.”

Allan Stokes, from Llanwrtyd Wells, has got a particular reason for supporting Wales Air Ambulance.

A few years ago, he was in the hills with his walking group buddies when he became very ill.

Helena, one of his close friends, realised the severity of the situation and called emergency services. Within minutes, the helicopter arrived and transported him to a nearby house. From there he was taken by ambulance to hospital, where they discovered he’d had a heart attack.

A grateful Allan said: “The Wales Air Ambulance crew were amazing, and put me at ease straight away. An ambulance wouldn’t have been able to get up the hill to me, so if the helicopter hadn’t arrived, I’m not sure if I’d be here today. I’ll always be indebted to them, and will support them whenever I can.”

The Wales Air Ambulance is a consultant-led, taking hospital-standard treatments to the patient and, if required, transferring them directly to the most appropriate hospital for their illness or injury.

It is delivered via a unique third-sector and public-sector partnership. The Wales Air Ambulance Charity relies on public donations to raise the £13 million required every year to keep the helicopters in the air and rapid response vehicles on the road.

The Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service (EMRTS) supplies highly skilled NHS consultants and critical care practitioners who work on board the Charity’s vehicles.

This advanced critical care includes the ability to administer anaesthesia, deliver blood transfusions and conduct minor operations, all at the scene of an incident.

As a pan-Wales service, its dedicated crews, regardless of where they are based, will travel the length and breadth of the country to deliver emergency critical care.

Kate Thomas, Wales Air Ambulance Regional Fundraising Manager for the area, said: “This is the perfect time to get your hands on some early bird tickets for the popular Builth Wells Aquathlon event.

“We are delighted to be chosen as the charity that will benefit from this event, and hope people will enjoy the exciting relay race. It is wonderful to hear of a charity event that is open to all abilities and ages.

“Each year the event has raised an incredible amount for charity. The Wales Air Ambulance needs to raise £13 million every year to help keep our helicopters in the air and our rapid response vehicles on the road throughout Wales, fundraisers like this one will help us to continue to be there for the people of Wales when they need us most. We really appreciate the support from Builth Wells Aquathlon committee.”

The entry fees to take part in the events are as follows; £12 for the shorter event, £17 for the longer event, or £24 for the relay. Early bird discounts apply if you register before January 31 2026.

There will be a medal for all finishers and prizes for age category winners.

To register for the event, visit www.entrycentral.com/BuilthWellsAquathlon2026.

For more information, email builthaquathlon@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/groups/builthwellsaquathlon.