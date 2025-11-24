Bizarre Matheus Cunha Christmas lights post sparks 'injury' fear around £62.5m Man United's former Wolves frontman

But that doesn't seem to have been the case for former Wolves striker Matheus Cunha - who found himself in a bizarre situation over the weekend involving a Christmas lights switch on.

The former Wolves talisman, who departed the club to join United in the summer for £62.5m - looks like he may be a doubt for United's clash with Everton on Monday.

But it was not revealed by the Red Devils' boss Ruben Amorim or by the club - but by the organisers of the switching on of the Altrincham Christmas Lights.

The Brazilian had been due to attend the event on Saturday evening alongside actor Sam Aston, who plays Chesney in Coronation Street - two days before United's scheduled clash with Everton on Monday.

However just hours before the event was due to take place, organisers Visit Altrincham put out on Facebook stating Cunha was unable to attend due to 'medical reasons', as the player 'had an accident in training'.

The news sparked concerns about his fitness for Monday's game - while United had not confirmed whether he was injured and it had not been stated in United's Friday press conference.

It comes after Cunha is credited for playing a key role in United's resurgence in recent weeks - with Amorim's side unbeaten in their last five games.