Shrewsbury Town player ratings: Four players get a four in defeat at Fleetwood

Will Brook

Lost the race to the ball for the first goal, but no chance with either the second or the third and made some good saves.

Exposed: 5

Tom Sang

Busy, but forced back by Lewis McCann rather than being able to get up in support of the front three more often.

Untidy: 5

Tom Anderson

Could not get out to McCann to close the ball down quick enough and, along with the rest of the defence, was slow to react in certain situations.

Hesitant: 5

Sam Stubbs

Lucky not to be credited with an own goal after diverting the ball past Brook on the edge of his own six-yard box.

Deflection: 5