Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Crystal Palace following 10th Premier League defeat

Sam Johnstone

The goalkeeper was unlucky for the first goal and did little wrong. His first half was composed, despite defeat.

Unlucky: 5

Jackson Tchatchoua

The wing-back attempted to make things happen and genuinely tried, but lacked quality at times.

Tried: 5

Emmanuel Agbadou

It was an improved display from the defender on his return to the side, but it was not enough to stop Palace.

Improved: 6

Ladislav Krejci

Krejci was caught out on a few occasions and does not look like the composed signing we saw when he first arrived.

Caught out: 5