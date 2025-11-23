Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Crystal Palace following 10th Premier League defeat
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following the defeat to Crystal Palace.
By Liam Keen
Sam Johnstone
The goalkeeper was unlucky for the first goal and did little wrong. His first half was composed, despite defeat.
Unlucky: 5
Jackson Tchatchoua
The wing-back attempted to make things happen and genuinely tried, but lacked quality at times.
Tried: 5
Emmanuel Agbadou
It was an improved display from the defender on his return to the side, but it was not enough to stop Palace.
Improved: 6
Ladislav Krejci
Krejci was caught out on a few occasions and does not look like the composed signing we saw when he first arrived.
Caught out: 5