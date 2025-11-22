Wolves 0 Crystal Palace 2 - Report

Wolves fell to their 10th Premier League defeat in 12 games in Rob Edwards’ start to life as head coach.

A goalless first half saw both sides have chances but Wolves rode their luck slightly as a sluggish Palace did not take advantage of their opportunities.

Wolves were more competitive, despite lacking quality, but their heads dropped when Daniel Munoz put the visitors ahead with a fortunate goal.

Yeremy Pino added a swift second to end any hopes of a Wolves comeback, as they tasted defeat once again.

Analysis

Edwards made four changes to the Wolves starting XI for his first match in charge as head coach.

Santi Bueno, Hugo Bueno, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Hwang Hee-chan all dropped to the bench following the defeat to Chelsea before the international break, where interim boss James Collins took the team.

Emmanuel Agbadou was given an immediate recall after his red card against Fulham, while David Moller Wolfe made his first Premier League start since August and just his third since signing for Wolves in the summer.

Marshall Munetsi and Tolu Arokodare also came into the team, with the latter starting up front with Jorgen Strand Larsen for the first time.

Matt Doherty and Rodrigo Gomes missed out through injury.

Edwards received a positive reception by the home crowd as he was unveiled at Molineux, while the return of Hi Ho Silver Lining before kick-off sparked the loudest home atmosphere for some time.

As the game got under way, it was Palace that had most of the ball, but Wolves seemed comfortable in their defending.

Larsen had a sight of goal when he turned on the edge of the box, but he fired wide, as the home fans got behind Edwards.

Wolves had their hearts in their mouths when Wolfe fouled Ismaila Sarr inches outside the box and referee Anthony Taylor awarded a free-kick. A long VAR check showed just how close it was to being a penalty, but the on-field decision stood.

Palace should have scored when Toti Gomes played Jean-Philippe Mateta onside and one through ball saw the striker through on goal with just Sam Johnstone to beat, but he dragged it wide.

The visitors were enjoying a spell on top and Daichi Kamada forced Johnstone into a save at the back post.

Wolves came close when Joao Gomes’ free-kick was saved by Dean Henderson’s feet before Ladislav Krejci knocked it over the bar on the rebound.

The hosts were then unfortunate when Maxence Lacroix made a mess of his clearance as last man and lost the ball to Larsen, but referee Taylor pulled it back for a foul despite little contact, to the fury of the Molineux faithful and dugout.

Munoz put in a fantastic cross from the right that was begging for a Palace touch at the far post, but no one obliged, as the two teams entered half-time drawing 0-0.

Wolves had two early openings in the second half as Wolfe had a shot blocked and Munetsi lifted over the bar when the resulting corner fell to him in the box.

A cutback then fell to Sarr, who lashed it over the bar with the goal at his mercy.

The deadlock was finally broken just after the hour mark when Palace took the lead, in incredibly unlucky circumstances from a Wolves perspective. A short corner found Adam Wharton on the edge of the box and his shot took a big deflection and landed to Munoz, with goalkeeper Johnstone having already dived, and the defender finished into an empty net.

A long VAR check for offside did not overturn the decision.

The Eagles quickly doubled their lead when substitute Hwang gave the ball away, Wharton found Pino on the edge of the box, and he curled a superb effort into the top corner.

Wolves should have responded when Hwang found Wolfe down the left and his low cross was met by substitute Jhon Arias, who somehow tapped wide from close range, while also getting in the way of Larsen who had a sitter.

Eddie Nketiah was inches away from adding a third with a curled effort on the edge of the box.

Wolves eventually slumped to defeat as their relegation fears worsened.

Key Moments

GOAL 63 Munoz gives Palace the lead

GOAL 69 Pino curls home a beauty

Teams

Wolves: Johnstone, Tchatchoua, Agbadou, Krejci (Arias, 75), Toti, Wolfe (H.Bueno, 88), Andre, J.Gomes, Munetsi (Bellegarde, 67), Arokodare (Hwang, 67), Larsen.

Subs not used: Sa, S.Bueno, Mosquera, Hoever, Lopez.

Crystal Palace: Henderson, Munoz, Richards (Canvot, 83), Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell, Wharton (Hughes, 92), Kamada (Lerma, 81), Pino (Devenny, 81), Sarr, Mateta (Nketiah, 60).

Subs not used: Benitez, Uche, Clyne, Sosa.