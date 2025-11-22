Steve Bull: Wolves need to start feeding the strikers under Rob Edwards

The fans will get right behind him and will give him a great welcome. Hopefully the football will be as good as the support we're going to give him.

I don't think he has come here just to sit on his hands, go down and get back up again.

Edwards has come here to try and do a job like Vitor Pereira did last year. He'll give it his all and I really do think he'll give it a good go.

He is very eager, he is very keen and it's the prime job that he has always wanted.