Steve Bull: Wolves need to start feeding the strikers under Rob Edwards
It's a big game for Rob Edwards to take over at Wolves for his first game in charge, but at least it's at home.
By Steve Bull
The fans will get right behind him and will give him a great welcome. Hopefully the football will be as good as the support we're going to give him.
I don't think he has come here just to sit on his hands, go down and get back up again.
Edwards has come here to try and do a job like Vitor Pereira did last year. He'll give it his all and I really do think he'll give it a good go.
He is very eager, he is very keen and it's the prime job that he has always wanted.