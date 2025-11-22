"I wouldn't say that" - Rob Edwards gives verdict on quality in Wolves squad following defeat

Second half goals from Daniel Munoz and Yeremy Pino condemned Wolves to 10 Premier League defeats in 12 matches, in Edwards' first match since taking over from sacked boss Vitor Pereira.

Pino's goal was a tremendous effort from distance, following a Hwang Hee-chan mistake in losing possession, and when asked if that strike showed the game-changing quality Wolves are lacking, Edwards defended his players but offered constructive criticism on the way forward.

"I wouldn't say that because I think we've got players that can produce the big moments," he said.

"I know we've lost the game and everyone will be flattened a little bit by that, but you're right, I've been here for five or six days and we've lost a game.

"Obviously I haven't got a magic wand, but what I have seen today is we did win more duels, we did run with more intensity and sprint more and I've got that now. That's a fact, we have done that.