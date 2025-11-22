"Didn't do enough" - Michael Appleton's reaction to Shrewsbury Town's defeat at Fleetwood Town

Salop remain with just one win on the road this season after Ryan Graydon, Lewis McCann and Matty Virtue struck for the Cod Army, before Ismeal Kabia replied with a late consolation.

And though Kabia is off the mark in blue and amber, Appleton wants more from his attack.

He said: "I think when you strip it back a little bit in terms of the goals we've conceded - the second and the third were really poor from our point of view - the biggest disappointment I've got is with the amount of opportunities and chances that we have in the box within the width of the 18-yard box and the six-yard box and it fizzles to nothing.

"We almost turn really good chances, not even half-chances, into little opportunities and that was the really frustrating thing about today.

"I can talk about the goals and the disappointment of goals, but more about what we're doing in that final third - 30 yards from goal, 20 yards from goal.

"I've not seen any stats, but I'm guessing we were definitely there as many times as the opposition today and just didn't do enough in those moments."

Reflecting on the three goals conceded, Appleton added: "The first one, we lose the first and second contact, which hurts us a little bit, and it's a good finish by the lad.

"But the second and third ones, the ball has travelled back 10 yards and we've only moved one or two yards, and still in our six-yard box when the ball has come into our box, and those are the little bits of detail we need to put right.

"The third one was a mistake in terms of the actual clearance, but I want people making the ground up in between the goal and the ball to try and make it a little bit more difficult.

"It was almost like we got caught and had three or four players stuck on the spot without trying to engage and it made it easier for Matty (Virtue) to do the finish because he had to place it round him instead of through him.

"Disappointed with those two things and aspects of the game, but also just as frustrated with what we could and should have done in the final third."