Dan McNamara hails 'fantastic' Wolves Women after FA Cup victory

Wolves booked their place in the third round of the competition with a hard-fought victory thanks to sweet second half strikes from Beth Merrick and Racheal Quigley.

It marked a 15th consecutive victory for McNamara's side and the boss was delighted with his side's resolve.

"You're never going to get an easy ride against Stoke," McNamara said.

"I said at half-time I didn't really know how to describe the first half because I felt we controlled the game.

"But I just felt they lacked a little bit of belief in themselves, which you don't normally see. In and around the box, I thought we lacked that little bit of a spark.

Amy Sims (Picture: Wolves)

"But, we chatted at half-time and we regrouped and then, second half, when you've got players of Beth Merrick and Quiggs and Charlotte Greengrass and Sims and Chloe, the list goes on, when you've got those kind of players in the dressing room, someone will always find a way to unlock.

"I have to admit, I thought the full-backs dealt with Beth really well all game, but that one moment you allow her to come inside the pitch, that's the kind of quality she's got. I'm delighted for her.

"We talked about a little bit of magic at Compton before we left, she's obviously produced that tonight.

"Overall, I don't think it was about individuals. I thought they defended really well for the whole game.

"I thought Georgia Marshall was outstanding. I think she rightly picked up the player of the match.

Louanne Worsey (Picture: Wolves)

"Overall it was a fantastic performance in the end. We've knocked out two of the hardest opponents in the first two rounds, so hopefully it'll be a bit kinder to us now."

It was also a history-making match as the first Wolves Women fixture to ever be fully televised, as it was shown on TNT Sports.

McNamara felt the occasion impacted his players but he was pleased with their resilience against a tough Stoke side.

He added: "It's always going to affect it, isn't it? You don't know what the audience is that it's getting broadcast to around the world.

"It affected the staff, so it's definitely going to affect the players. In the end, they dealt with it really well.

"We were probably victims of our own mistakes. We were turning the ball over too easy in midfield and then giving them what they want.

"But we tidied that up in the second half. I thought we limited them.

Wolves Women (Picture: Wolves)

"The cameras and the audience and the crowd definitely got to the girls, but I thought they dealt with it really well in the end. It's another experience and another memory made."

The game took place in front of 854 loud fans at AFC Telford United's SEAH Stadium and McNamara was grateful for the support.

He said: "It's brilliant to see a lot of faces from the club as well, the hierarchy, all coming to support the girls, so big thanks to them.

"And also the new and the existing crowd that come week on week. When that goal went in, I think it nearly matched the roar from Sunday and it really does help.

"The songs they're producing for the girls, it gives you that little bit more in those tougher moments.

"The crowd were fantastic again and hopefully the girls have done them proud."