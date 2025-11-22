College golfers are up for the cup

Three students combined their talents to lift the nett competition while one of the team, Ben Steventon, also took individual honours in the tournament held at Oulton Hall in Leeds.

The success cements Ellesmere College’s place as one of the leading golfing academies in the country as it continues to go from strength-to-strength - providing the highest quality coaching and playing opportunities for boys and girls at the school.

Rob Ashbrook, head of Ellesmere College Golf Academy and a PGA Coach, said: “Another great result in a ISGA ranking tournament with our three students performing exceptionally well to top the table in two competitions.

“Punn Boonprasopthanhachot, Ben Steventon and Brian You won the team nett event, seven shots ahead of their nearest rivals, with Ben doubling up to take the individual gross title. It was a great achievement by all concerned and they should feel very proud of their efforts.

“Oulton Hall was an ISGA ranking tournament and as of this month Ellesmere College is sitting in fourth place in the ISGA Senior School Rankings - proving that we are maintaining our position as a leading golfing school in the independent sector.”

Established in 2005, the ISGA was set up as the official golf organisation for independent schools in the UK. The organisation runs a series of events throughout the UK each year as it strives to support the development of golf as an all-inclusive sport within the educational sector.

Ellesmere College finished third in the ISGA rankings in 2024 and Chris Horrocks, director of sport at Ellesmere College, is delighted with the improvement this year.

He said: “The Ellesmere College Golf Academy offers girls and boys of all standards, from school year nine to 13, the opportunity to choose from a range of programmes designed to enhance each stage of their golfing journey - it is so inspiring we have now added a junior section for students aged nine and above, before they are able to join the academy at 13 years old.

“It has been another successful season for our academy golfers, building on the academy’s amazing achievements of last year, and congratulations go to our team who competed in the ISGA event in Leeds.

“They needed to beat off some really tough competition and their impressive showing highlights the importance of the academy in offering so many youngsters the opportunity to play and develop their golfing skills. We are now eagerly anticipating more success next year.”