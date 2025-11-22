'Can change everything': Michael Appleton targeting Shrewsbury Town October repeat as Salop face Fleetwood test

Following relegation last season - Salop found themselves in the bottom two with just one win from their opening ten league games.

But since a battling draw at Barrow - their fortunes have changed and their only loss in their last six outings came at Crewe earlier this month.

That came on the back of an unbeaten October with two wins and two draws and the Salop chief is eager for his side to repeat that form - as they aim to pull further away from the drop zone.

Last week's huge win over bottom club Newport County lifted them up two places while also reeling in sides above them - as they head to mid-table Fleetwood on Saturday.

"The table is really tight. One win here or there can really change everything," said Appleton.

"That's the reason why I think it's so important to put, two or three really good positive results back-to-back, like we did last month to put ourselves in a position where we are now, where we can, hopefully, kick on.

"The reality is the first ten games of the season has hurt us a little bit and put us in a position that we don't want to be in. But I'm not sitting here saying and thinking that we should be a team competing at the top end of the table. I think you earn the right to do that and have to do that.

"And we're still a bit away from that. But right now, I think I spoke to you two or three times about there seems to be a change in mentality, which is positive.

"I think there's a bit more resilience about the group. I think the sort of clean sheets that we've kept over the last couple of months has been positive. And that's given us a platform in the games that we've done well in."

Appleton has been handed a fitness boost ahead of the game - with midfielder Taylor Perry set to be in contention having been hospitalised last week following a sickness bug.

Elsewhere, the Salop boss is hopeful of having one of either Chuks Aneke or George Lloyd available - with the strikers having both missed the win over Newport through injury.