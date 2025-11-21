Wolves v Crystal Palace: Who's out and who's a doubt
Wolves return to action after the international break by welcoming Crystal Palace to Molineux.
By Liam Keen
It will be Rob Edwards' first match in charge since leaving Middlesbrough to become Wolves' head coach.
He has inherited a squad that had two injury problems from before the break, but who will miss out tomorrow?
Matt Doherty - 0% chance
Doherty picked up a knee injury against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup in late October and missed Vitor Pereira's last match in charge when Wolves lost at Fulham.
He then missed the defeat at Chelsea in the Premier League, while also pulling out of the Republic of Ireland squad.