Wolves v Crystal Palace: Who's out and who's a doubt

It will be Rob Edwards' first match in charge since leaving Middlesbrough to become Wolves' head coach.

He has inherited a squad that had two injury problems from before the break, but who will miss out tomorrow?

Matt Doherty - 0% chance

Doherty picked up a knee injury against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup in late October and missed Vitor Pereira's last match in charge when Wolves lost at Fulham.

He then missed the defeat at Chelsea in the Premier League, while also pulling out of the Republic of Ireland squad.