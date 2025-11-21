"We've had those discussions" - Rob Edwards on long-term Wolves plans

The new head coach has the initial difficult task of keeping bottom club Wolves in the Premier League, while the club also hope to keep Edwards for next season regardless of whether they are relegated.

That will depend on results and performances, however, as club chairman Jeff Shi spoke of a 'reset' at Wolves.

Edwards is excited by that opportunity, but understands he also has to impress to ensure he stays in the job.

"We've had those discussions," Edwards said when asked if he would stay at the club if Wolves were relegated.

"It will be down to how we do and how performances look.

"People can say whatever they want to me in the end, anything could happen and I understand that.

"If we show we're doing a good job and there's a belief in us, then hopefully we can be here for a long time.