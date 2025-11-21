Ex-Liverpool defender Phillips has started all 15 of Albion's league games so far this season - and netted his first goal for the club in a victory over Stoke City back in August.

That result was Albion's third win in their first four games - which saw them flying high near the top of the table.

Since then they have suffered an indifferent run of results.

They have won just three of their last eleven games in the Championship - and prior to their recent victory over Oxford United before the international break, had lost three out of four outings.

But after the Oxford victory, the third and final international break of the season has given a chance for Albion to 'hit the reset button' on their campaign, according to the former Liverpool defender.

Despite being in 14th placed heading into Saturday lunchtimes clash with Coventry City - Albion are just four points off the play-offs.

And the defender also explained how there is a continued belief in the Albion camp that the consistency in results will come under Ryan Mason.

He said: “We’ve had a break and some time away. It’s been a bit of a reset button, this international break. We’ve had time for a rest because we’re about to head into one of the busiest times of the season.

Nat Phillips in action against Oxford (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

“It didn’t feel like a bad time to have a little break because, like I said before, we’d had a few disappointing results. There’s been an element of resetting and regrouping over the international window, which I think has been really beneficial.

“There’s definitely belief within the squad in terms of what we’re doing and how we’re playing. I think we’ve actually been unfortunate in a lot of games where, sadly, the goals just haven’t come. We’ve had plenty of shots and chances to create opportunities and we’ve just not been able to capitalise on those.

“However, throughout the season, that normally evens itself out and you have to keep the faith in what you’re doing and believe that you’ll get your rewards.

“We’ve got a great game to look forward to when we return to action this weekend. Everyone knows how well Coventry have been doing this season and they’re sat top of the table for a reason.

“We all believe we’re capable of going there and getting a positive result and we’ve put a lot of work in over the last two weeks to give us the best chance of doing that.

“They’ve built momentum, which is something in this league that can make you feel like you’re on top of the world. Momentum makes things easier for you heading into matches because you’re full of confidence, but it’s our job to try and disrupt that.”