"They're ready for the challenge" - Rob Edwards backs players for Wolves fight

The new head coach has found a team bottom of the Premier League with two points from 11 matches who have been written off as relegation fodder this season.

Edwards reiterated the reality of Wolves' plight but says he has found a squad of players that are ready to do the unprecedented and survive from Wolves' lowly position.

"That they're up for it, that they're ready for the challenge themselves," Edwards said when asked what his takeaway thoughts were of the players.

"Every one of them, when I've spoken to them, has been enthused by what we want to try and do and what we want to try and bring, which has given me a lot of belief and confidence as well.

"A lot of them have talked about those words, belief and more confidence. Those are things that no one else is going to give us.

"Crystal Palace aren't going to give us confidence or belief or anyone right now.

"We need to earn that with hard work and earning that with good performances, hopefully then some results and we can build that belief and confidence.

"But the conversations that I've had with the players, the work that we've done on the grass, has given me a lot of belief.

"There's no perfect job in football, every one comes with its challenges, so we know the scale of the task. I'm under no illusions.

"But I'm also really excited by the challenge as well and I've got full belief in the group."

Edwards added: "Looking too far ahead is not going to help us right now. There's a belief here, first and foremost, from us and the players.

"But again, I understand the situation so I'm not going to sit in front of all of you guys now and make some crazy comments that can all come back to haunt me in a few months' time.

"All I know is that we're going to give absolutely everything.

"We know it's a huge challenge but we believe we can do something special. But that's going to take unbelievable hard work, commitment and everyone pulling in the same direction."

Edwards - a former Wolves player, academy coach and interim boss - has also returned to Wolves to find the supporters disillusioned and angry at the club's direction.

The new boss has had support from fans and is likely to receive a warm welcome, despite the club's form, but Edwards knows he needs to deliver results quickly.

Edwards said: "I hope that the supporters are on our side and my side, but I'm not stupid.

"They're going to want to see good performances and results and there'll be some unrest because we've not had that for a while. So I get it.

"Supporters spend a lot of money. They follow the team everywhere and this club over the last decade or so has enjoyed some really good times.

"So I understand why there's frustration but I'm here to give absolutely everything and my best to try and turn that around."

Edwards has received plenty of criticism for his decision to leave high-flying Championship side Middlesbrough and while he insists he has not seen any of the reaction, he did admit he will have 'let down' some people at the club for his decision to depart.

But the 42-year-old said he could not turn down Wolves with the fear of regretting not returning to the club.

"It feels amazing to be back, I'm really genuinely proud," he said.

"I won't lie about it, it has been an aim of mine since I got the under-18s job here around 11 years ago. It's something I've always wanted to do.

"I know I was in a great job at Middlesbrough, but this was something that I've wanted to do for a long, long, long time and I didn't know if this job would ever come up again for me.

"The opportunity might never, ever come up for me to be able to be the head coach of this club.

"I didn't want to ever look back in 10 years, 15 years, 20 years and think I'd turned down a chance to manage Wolves in the Premier League.

"I didn't want to regret that, so here I am now.

"I know the scale of the task and the size of it, but I'm really enthused by it. I'm excited by it.

"This week has been really enjoyable and now the games start."