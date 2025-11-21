The New Saints targeting JD Welsh Cup defence as they make capital trip

Saints head to the capital for the third round tie targeting a better result than the 3-2 defeat they were on the receiving end of against Cardiff Met in the JD Cymru Premier on November 7.

That result at Park Hall ended a run of 13 victories in all competitions for Saints as Adam Roscrow, the former TNS striker, grabbed a late winner.

Asked just how motivated the players are to get revenge for the result against Cardiff Met, TNS assistant manager Chris Seargeant said: “Well, yes, course they are. It’s the Welsh Cup, it’s huge. It means a lot to a lot of us.

“I think I’ve got 10, so it speaks for itself, there’s a lot of lads in there with a lot of Welsh Cups.

“It’s a great day out at the end of the season.

"We got drawn there last year as well, didn’t we, and won that one, so, yes, it’s not just about last week’s performance and result, it’s about the cup, and it’s ours.”

Saints immediately hit back from the disappointment of their winning run coming to an end when they enjoyed a 3-0 victory at Flint Town United last Friday, a result which means they remain eight points clear at the top of the JD Cymru Premier.

Saints progressed to tonight’s third round tie by securing a hard-earned 2-1 win at lower division Mold Alexandra last month when a late goal from Harvey Godsmark-Ford proved decisive.

