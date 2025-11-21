Shrewsbury Town injury latest as midfielder set for return after hospital visit - with doubts over striker

The former Wolves youngster was ruled out of last week's victory over Newport County - as a sickness and diarrhoea bug went through the Salop camp.

The midfielder was sent to hospital - and manager Michael Appleton has explained that Perry was placed on a drip following the illness.

However, he has made a recovery and is now back in contention as Salop face a trip to mid table Fleetwood tomorrow.

He said: "He's alright. He spent quite a few hours in hospital on a drip. Obviously, you can imagine he lost a lot of fluids, but he's trained this week and he's been fine.

"I think he lost a bit, not that he can lose a little bit of weight, but he lost a little bit of weight. It was important for him, one, to get a few training sessions into him this week, but two as well, more importantly, to get the fluids on board and make sure he eats properly to get back into his fighting weight."

Elsewhere, Town were also without strikers Chuks Aneke and George Lloyd last week. The former picked up a calf muscle injury in the run up to the clash with Newport - while Lloyd was ruled out with a hip flexor issue.

Appleton has revealed that at least one of them will be available for tomorrow's game.

He added: "They're alright. I expect one of them to definitely be involved tomorrow. I'd love both of them but I think one of them is running out of time. We'll see how today goes but I fully expect one of them to be involved.