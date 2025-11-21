Rob Edwards opens up on January and Wolves backroom team

The club hope to have a fighting chance of survival by the time the window opens and they plan to help Edwards with additions if they are still in the mix.

Joao Gomes has been linked with a move to Manchester United and Edwards poured cold water on that, while also adding he has had conversations with the hierarchy about how he will be able to bolster the team.

"We've spoken about stuff during that process and this week but a massive part of my focus has obviously been on the game and trying to get to know the players and get the team organised," Edwards said.

"But I'm aware that January is coming around the corner. Of course we want to be able to keep up.

"We have got some good players and there's always going to be interest in good players but I'm not aware of anything or that speculation at the moment.

"Joao has been excellent this week, been really receptive to everything that we've talked about and we're going to try and work on and we're trying to do.

"That has not been a real major focus right now.

"Behind the scenes, obviously the guys will be doing work on January and what our plan will be.

"My real short-term focus and the focus right now has got to be trying to find results quickly."

Wolves are also still working on Edwards' backroom team.

Harry Watling has followed him from Middlesbrough as Wolves' assistant head coach, while Paul Trollope is also set to join the club.

A new goalkeeping coach is also expected.

"We're still working on one or two," Edwards said.

"Harry's come with me from Middlesbrough and Harry is amazing. Without him we wouldn't have achieved the success that we had.

"Then we're working on others, so the team's assembling and hopefully within another week or so we'll have everyone that we want in place."