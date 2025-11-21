Former West Brom doctor and honorary life member Roger Rimmer dies, aged 95

Doctor Roger Rimmer passed away peacefully following a short illness on Thursday evening at Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield.

He worked with some of Albion's great sides in almost four decades of active service to the Baggies and in tribute has been named as "without doubt the last great statesman of West Bromwich Albion".

Albion will wear black armbands during Saturday's fixture away to Coventry City.

West Bromwich-born Rimmer - known to all as 'The Doc' - joined the club in 1958, initially as assistant doctor before progressing to full-time club doctor three years later. He had qualified in 1955 and practiced at Hallam Hospital, which became Sandwell General, and worked alongside Doctor James Mitchell, who he succeeded at The Hawthorns.

He was in place for the great cup-winning successes of the 1960s, including League Cup victory in 1966 - as well as two final appearances in the next four years - and an FA Cup triumph of 1968.

Rimmer was a greatly valued member of the Albion backroom team when the club entertained supporters and fans of the game on a global style with the thrilling side of the late 1970s.

He was still in service when Albion were Division Two play-off winners in 1993 and retired in 1995 aged 65.

The doctor, who went on to reside in Sutton Coldfield, was made a life member of the club shortly before his retirement.

He was succeeded in the position at The Hawthorns by daughter Judith, who was club doctor for seven years.

Doctor Roger Rimmer with late Baggies secretary, doctor John Evans, at Leicester in 2014. Pics: Laurie Rampling

Doctor Roger Rimmer with former Albion star Sir Bobby Robson, who he helped treat at The Hawthorns. Pics: Laurie Rampling

Rimmer continued to travel home and away to watch the Baggies and continued to watch the team as a home regularly until recently, with the last fixture the win against Preston last month. He remained great friends with a number of former players he treated during a wonderful 67-year service to the club.

The club's long-serving photographer Laurie Rampling paid tribute, by saying: "The Doc was an incredible man, someone I met for the first time back in the seventies and instantly formed a lasting friendship.

"Roger was also a great supporter of the Former Players' Association and will be greatly missed by all the former Hawthorns heroes he tended to in his years as club doctor.

"In the seventies the club recognised his contribution by making him a life member and he will always remain in our hearts and thoughts.

Doctor Roger Rimmer pictured with legendary Albion defender Ally Robertson. Pic: Laurie Rampling

Doctor Roger Rimmer and Albion defensive legend John Wile. Pic: Laurie Rampling

"He was without doubt the last great statesman of West Bromwich Albion Football Club - a memory that ranks alongside that of William Isaiah Bassett, Harry Keys, Fred Everiss and Doctor John Evans.

"We last sat down under a year ago and he was still sharp as a tack. I've had messages from so many former players already including Derek Statham, Wayne Fereday and Paul Raven. He will be greatly missed by all former players.

"May he rest in eternal peace and may his spirit walk The Hawthorns touchline forever and a day."

Former chairman Tony Hale is now the remaining honorary life member at Albion.

Rimmer is survived by his daughter Judith and sons Andrew and John and three grandchildren, Sophie, Daniel and Matthew.