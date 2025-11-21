Club structure and being realistic: What we learned from Rob Edwards' first Wolves press conference
Rob Edwards spoke to the media for the first time on Friday - following his appointment as Wolves' new head coach.
By Jonny Drury
Published
The former player, youth coach and interim manager is set to take charge of his first game back at Molineux on Saturday - as Wolves host Crystal Palace.
Jonny Drury and Liam Keen discuss what we have learned from Rob Edwards' first press conference - after he discussed his move from Middlesbrough and the club structure at Wolves.
And they discuss how Edwards' Wolves side may set up tomorrow.