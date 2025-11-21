Salop made it three home wins on the spin last weekend against basement side Newport County courtesy of a stunner from the 26-year-old winger - who signed a one year deal at the club in the summer.

After a tough run at the start of the season - the latest victory means they have lost just two of their last eight games in all competitions - and have won three home games on the spin, having previously not picked up a victory on home soil for eight months.

Salop are still only two points off the relegation zone but have reeled in the sides above them ahead of a trip to Fleetwood on Saturday.

And the 26-year-old winger insists he and his team mates need to back themselves to now climb up the division.