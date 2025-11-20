Women's football: Leaders stay unbeaten after thrilling finish

The West Midlands League leaders looked destined for a first defeat of the season when quickfire goals from Chloe Whyley and Caitlyn Walton put the visitors 3-2 up heading into stoppage time.

But a 100th minute leveller preserved Shifnal’s unbeaten record and ensured they maintained a one-point lead over closest challengers Redditch at the summit. Jenna Boddison, Millie Cottrell and Taylor Davies were their scorers.

Shrewsbury Town also remain unbeaten having left it late against Burton Albion.

Goals from Jeorgia Carr and Katie Doster, the latter five minutes from time, were enough to earn a 2-2 draw but boss Darel Tidman-Poole admitted her team were below their best.

“The feeling is we caused ourselves problems,” she said. “Potentially for the first time this season we looked a bit sluggish.

“That is going to happen at certain points and it is how you deal with that situation.

“It doesn’t feel to me like two points dropped because we were 2-0 down and you have to take positives from the fact we had a fantastic second half to earn a point.

“Credit to the group that we fought back. That point could be a very valuable one come the end of the season.”

Worthen Juniors went top of the Shropshire Premier League as two goals from Mollie Lenc helped them claim a 4-0 win at Dawley Town Lionesses.

Ruby Corfield and Kimberley Bebbington were also on the mark in one of only three matches to avoid postponement.

Shrewsbury Up and Comers were knocked off top spot but now have two matches in hand after their game at Bridgnorth Spartans was among those called off.

Newport Girls recorded the biggest win of the week as they thumped SAHA 7-0 thanks to Grace Bartlett’s hat-trick, while first half goals from Emily Ratcliffe and Nicola Mason earned Broseley a 2-0 win at Albrighton.

The New Saints strengthened their chances of a top-four finish before the Adran Premier’s mid-season split with a 3-2 win over Briton Ferry.

Lia Lewis got the winner after the home side twice came from a goal down.

Boss Mikey Harris said: “It’s a huge win in terms of what we need to do to achieve top four before the split.

“But even more important was the performance, which was excellent.

“I would argue it was probably our best of the season. The girls stuck to the task after going behind and did not panic.”

Ludlow Town endured a tough weekend as they were beaten 7-0 at Hereford Pegasus in the HFA County Cup.

Cleo Tomkinson scored a hat-trick for the dominant hosts, with Emily Morgan also bagging a brace.