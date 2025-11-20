Wolves Women column: McNamara looking forward to putting on a show for the TV cameras

It’s great to be writing another column once again after a rollercoaster of a match last weekend at home to Loughborough and ahead of a notable week for the club.

The elation that all football fans, players and coaches feel after a last-minute winner is hard to top, and I think when we look back at the game at the end of the season, the celebrations after Amber Hughes’ 94th-minute goal will stand out as one of the highlights.

The noise that came from the increased crowd was also probably the loudest we have ever heard at Telford, so thank you to everyone who turned out to support the team.

It is fair to say that we absolutely were not where we wanted to be when we were trailing 2-1 at half-time, but I cannot credit the girls enough for their second-half reaction.

It was proof that this group have what it takes for us to have a special season.

They went to the trenches and came out victorious, and they have put us in a good place ahead of a historic night for the club tomorrow.

What awaits us this Friday is something incredibly exciting for Wolves Women.

Wolves celebrate together after scoring against Loughborough Lightning (Picture: Euan Manning Photography)

For us to be broadcast nationally on live television is a landmark moment for this football club as it will be the first time the cameras have descended on one of our matches for full coverage.

We have had some unbelievable memories in the FA Cup over my time at the club and I have full belief that tomorrow night can be another one for us.

From seeing the girls walkout at the Manchester United game last season, to the wins at Reading and at Watford in recent years, Wolves Women and the FA Cup are a perfect match.

But to continue our journey in this competition we will need to give everything to get past a tough opponent in Stoke City.

Twice this season we have met in league and cup already and both times we have come out 2-1 winners, so I expect it to be another difficult test again.

This will be a new – but nonetheless exciting – kind of match day for us.

There will be TV cameras left, right and centre and no doubt myself and some of the players will get put up for live interviews during the broadcast.

Wolves Women manager Dan McNamara (Picture: Wolves)

We must not let this become a distraction from what we want to achieve, which ultimately is to win and get through to the next round.

But we must also be acutely aware that we have a massive platform to showcase our club on the national stage and show everyone who we are as a group of staff and players.

A big part of that will be you, as supporters, being our 12th player on the sidelines.

It was great to see our biggest crowd of the season last Sunday and I hope that many of you that joined us will head to the Seah Stadium again this Friday night to be part of history with us.

Tickets are on sale now from the club and we would appreciate your support.

Macca