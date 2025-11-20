The 27-year-old, who lit up Molineux as he helped the club to promotion in his first season before going on to play 177 times in the Premier League - departed Wolves back in June 2023, joining Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia for £47m.

It brought to an end a six year stay at the club - that had seen him become a spearhead figure for Wolves' consolidation in the Premier League. He also played a key role in helping the club to reach the latter stages of the Europa League.

But he became one of the latest high profile players to make the move and join the expanding Saudi Pro League.

The former Wolves man was open was open in his reasons for doing so - telling BBC Sport in 2023 that money was part of the reason why he decided to leave Molineux.

He said: "Of course one of the things is the money. Of course, you cannot hide that. But when we see the project and I know a lot of people think we say this because just to say it, but it’s not true.

"When they present us with the project, it’s a very big project. I think people have no idea how the country is improving and how the football is improving here."

However, two and a half years since his Molineux departure - Neves may soon be back in the Premier League.

The midfielder, who has remained a regular for Portugal since his move away from English football - has been linked with a potential January move to the Premier League.

Neves is out of contract in Saudi Arabia next summer - and that has alerted a number of clubs across Europe, including both Manchester United and Newcastle United, who have been previously linked to the midfielder.

It has been reported that Neves could be available for just £17m, owing to the fact he only has a few months left on his contract.

Turkish sides Galatasaray and Fenerbahce have also been credited with interest.