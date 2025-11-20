Signed on loan back in 2018, the then youngster lit up The Hawthorns in a six month loan spell that saw him net nine goals in 28 games for Darren Moore's side.

A memorable debut strike against Bolton was followed up by a sensational solo goal against Sheffield Wednesday - before Barnes was recalled by Leicester City in January 2018.

But despite his loan spell being a short one - the winger time at Albion was memorable.

Since then, he returned to Leicester and shone before a big money move to Newcastle United back in 2023.

Now the former Albion winger could be set to appear on the biggest stage of them all - but not with England.

Barnes was capped by England in a friendly back in 2020 - having previously turned out for The Three Lions at under 20 and under 21 level.

However, since then he has struggled to nail down a permanent spot in the national team - yet he could still be heading for the World Cup. But why?

In recent years the former Albion loanee has been linked with potentially switching allegiances to Scotland. Barnes is eligible to play for the Dark Blues through his grandparents.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Scotland qualified for their first World Cup finals in 27 years - Barnes insisted that the door on a potential Scotland call-up had not been closed.

He said: "It’s not something I’ve really spoken about or put thought into recently.

"There’s always been talk about it and a while ago there was bits and bobs about it. But recently it’s not cropped up.

"It was great to see them win and get through last night, it was a crazy game, and I’m sure everyone in Scotland enjoyed themselves.

"Is it closed off? No, of course it’s not.

"I’ve obviously played for England and I know the eligibility side of it is still there so it’s hard to say either way but there’s been no real chats or progression in that sense."