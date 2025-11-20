'They are going to be massive': Why Matt Doherty and others will be key for Rob Edwards in early Wolves days

The former coach and defender made an emotional return to Molineux last week - having had spells as both a player and a coach at the club.

After making the return - Wolves have been back in training this week preparing for another huge clash this weekend against Crystal Palace.

A handful of players have welcomed the arrival of Edwards in various interviews in the past week - including long serving defender Matt Doherty.

The full back played under Edwards during the interim spell he had in charge - and he has thrown his backing behind the new Wolves boss and insists he can help Wolves complete a miracle recovery.

