Ten-man Drayton hold on for a crucial victory

A stubborn Pirates side kept North Stafford at bay and sprung forward to take the lead on 15 minutes with Brad Evans and Nick Cooper drawing out the keeper for Dave Poole to convert easily.

That lead was doubled from a short corner just before the interval, with Evans firing home - but Drayton were left a man down with 15 minutes remaining when Dave Murphy hobbled off.

And though North Stafford for one back with five minutes to play, the Pirates held on to stay third in the table.

Scallywags romp to victory

Market Drayton Scallywags' Millie Parry, Kate Brazier, Libby Clifton and Claire Lockley

Market Drayton's women remain level on points at the top of Midlands Five North West after easing to a 4-0 victory over Uttoxeter fourths.

The Scallywags started the match with 10 players due to traffic issues, but once they were up to full strength, late arrival Millie Parry stormed down the right and smashed home from an acute angle.

Meg Parsons doubled the lead when she dribbled her way through a packed defensive circle and then the goalkeeper to tap in.

Parsons turned provider for a diving Libby Clifton just before half-time, and completed the scoring with her second of the goal after the interval.

Buccaneers up to second after thriller

Market Drayton's men's second team - the Buccaneers - are up to second in Midlands 10 North West after winning an 11-goal thriller 7-4 at promotion rivals North Stafford sixths.

The Buccaneers were stunned when the hosts roared into a 3-0 lead inside 13 minutes, but John Rayson began the comeback on 21 minutes after racing on to a through-ball.

Rayson scored again, this time from James Parsons' back flick, and the sides were level 10 minutes into the second half when Mike Chevins' flick was saved and James Roscoe bundled home.

And they surged into the lead with a clinical strike from Gareth Bowen and a double from Rayson to take his tally to four.

North Stafford did get one back, but Roscoe had the final say with his second of the match.