Sinclair clean up at Mid Shropshire presentation - bowls round-up

The Ketley club were officially crowned division one champions for the first time at a dinner attended by more than 140 people at The Shropshire in Muxton, Telford.

But Sinclair’s trophies presented on Friday night did not end there - skipper Harry Church picking up the Senior Merit cup, his brother Logan receiving both Junior Merit awards, the duo teaming up to win the new Adult & Junior Doubles and the club’s C team picking up the Ashton Shield runners-up prize.

Senior Merit winner Harry Church flanked by Mike Humphries and (right) Paul Beer of competition sponsors Shropshire Vertidrain & Turf Services Ltd

It was an evening of firsts with the winners of the inaugural League Handicap (Ben Delves), Beginners Singles (Stuart Beddoes) and Ladies Merit (Viv Cooper) being saluted at a new venue for the league, which had been holding its prize-giving in early January.

League secretary Malcolm Fletcher thanked everyone for making the effort to attend on such a stormy evening before congratulating all title winners and paying tribute to one individual in attendance.

Junior star- Under-15 and 18 Merit winner Logan Church

“Sean Round has decided to stand down as chairman of the league at January’s AGM after 14 years of service that has seen him grow into the role and become the best pair of guiding hands Mid Shropshire bowls could have wished for,” he said.

Round, part of the Bowring team that won the third division, received a spontaneous round of applause before making the bulk of the presentations as more than £7,000 in prize money was handed over .

Doubles delight for Sonya Lucas and Peter Grimston, Dixon Driscoll trophy winners

Other divisional champions – two: Madeley Cricket Club A; four: Newport D; five: Donnington Wood D; six: St Georges C; Dennis Lewis Thursday: Castlefields; Afternoon: Donnington Wood; Saturday: Shifnal A.

Allscott Heath Winter League

The two bowls teams that bossed the first Allscott Heath Winter League are at it again.

Reigning champions Shifnal and last year’s runners-up, Bylet, both stormed to big wins on the Telford village club’s artificial green on Monday night.

Bylet whitewashed Horsehay with all four singles winners for a 19-11 success on points while Shifnal enjoyed an 18-9 win over Monkmoor with Andy Judson one of their 21-7 victors.

Those results mean Shifnal have won all their six fixtures to date to lead the way by 24 points from Bylet, who have a game in hand.

Tanners League

A ‘dramatic’ fall in interest in presentation evenings has forced a change of tactics from the Tanners Shropshire Bowling League.

Tonight the league is holding an open meeting which will include the presentation of trophies to the 2025 winners and dealing with executive business.

It’s at Old Shrewsbury BC from 7pm, league secretary Dawn Gray stressing that there are no access issues to the venue after the weekend flooding of the River Severn.

“The presentation of league trophies will be made before the meeting and we are encouraging clubs to send a delegate and/or a designated person to collect the trophies won this season,” said Gray.

“We are trying something different this season as previous presentation evenings have seen a dramatic decline in attendance and we have then needed to chase clubs to pass on the trophies.”

But the gathering is not just about looking back as planning for next year will also start.

“We will be discussing the 2026 season at this meeting and how the league should proceed next year,” added Gray.

“We are already looking forward to the 2026 season and will welcome new team applications until December 31.

“Likewise, if any club is thinking of withdrawing a team for the 2026 season, I would urge them to please give us as much notice as possible.”