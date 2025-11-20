Rob Edwards set to add former Luton Town coach to backroom staff with latest Wolves appointment

Edwards was appointed as the new Wolves head coach last week - with the ex-defender also joined by Harry Watling, who had served under him during his short time at Middlesbrough.

It was expected that Edwards would be adding to his coaching staff - with the team that worked under former boss Vitor Pereira departing the club along with the Portuguese coach.

And Edwards is set to make his latest appointment today - bringing in a coach who previously worked under him during his time at Luton Town.

Former Wales international Paul Trollope is due to become part of Edwards' staff - joining the club from Southampton where he served as assistant coach to Will Still before the young boss was axed just months into the season.

Edwards and Trollope during their time at Luton

Trollope and Edwards worked together across three years at Luton - taking the club into the Premier League before their relegation back to the Championship.

The 53-year-old former defender has held a number of assistant roles in recent years - but prior to that he had a five years spell in management with Bristol Rovers.

Having retired at the club as a player, he took over as caretaker manager before landing the job in 2005.

During that period he won promotion to League One and took The Gas to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Since then, aside from a short lived 12 game stint as manager of Cardiff City - he has worked in a coaching capacity at Birmingham City and Norwich City - before more recently having roles at Brighton and Nottingham Forest.